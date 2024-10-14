Aston Villa FC v Manchester United FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Revealed: Man Utd were rejected by rising Bundesliga coach in hunt to replace Erik ten Hag

Manchester UnitedVfB StuttgartE. ten HagBundesligaPremier League

Stuttgart manager Sebastian Hoeness rejected Manchester United's offer as they approached the German coach to replace Erik ten Hag in the summer.

  • Man Utd wanted Hoeness to replace Ten Hag
  • German coach rejected the offer
  • Red Devils face Brentford on Saturday
