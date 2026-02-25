Instagram (@kairooney.10) / Getty Images
Man Utd's next generation! Wayne Rooney present as son Kai comes on as a substitute for Man Utd U18s but another wonderkid steals the show
Wayne watches son Kai appear for Man Utd U18s
Wayne was in the stands as United's Under-18s saw off Derby with ease on Wednesday, with the young Red Devils running riot in a 6-1 victory. The former England captain was a proud father as his son Kai was introduced from the substitutes bench, with the likes of current senior manager Michael Carrick and his former team-mate John O'Shea also in attendance to watch Darren Fletcher's side.
Louie Bradbury handed United an early lead in the sixth minute, but Sean Corry equalised for Derby just before the half-hour mark. However, JJ Gabriel put his side back in front from the penalty spot before Noah Ajayi made it 3-1 on the stroke of half-time.
Bradbury got his brace in the 67th minute, while Gabriel and Ayaji also completed their doubles in the second half. The win took United within a point of leaders Manchester City in the Under-18 Premier League, though they have played three games more than their local rivals.
- Getty
England legend's son overshadowed by Man Utd wonderkid
While Kai did well during his cameo, helping United score another two goals and getting an assist for the sixth, it was another young star who was on the tip of everybody else's tongues as Gabriel once again stole the show.
His first goal was a relatively straightforward one, converting from the penalty spot, but his second of the afternoon was a thing of beauty. The 15-year-old strode towards Derby's box and unleashed an unstoppable drive that opposition goalkeeper Cristiano Dzialuk could only watch sail past his gloves and into the corner.
Gabriel tipped for stardom after training with senior squad
Gabriel has already been given the daunting nickname of 'Kid Messi', but the teenager is incredibly highly rated by those at Old Trafford, who believe he has a real shot at converting his vast potential into a fulfilling senior career.
There had been reports of interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal back in October, thought it was claimed the Gunners' admiration of Gabriel was in its 'premature' stages and that no switch was imminent.
He has gone from strength to strength in the months since, setting a new club record as he became United's youngest ever scorer in the FA Youth Cup back in December during his first competitive appearance at Old Trafford.
Talk of a potential debut with the senior team even cropped up when Gabriel trained alongside the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Bryan Mbeumo and Casemiro in the first-team squad. It still seems rather early to put the teenager into the cauldron of Premier League football, a view which Under-18s manager Fletcher also holds, but there's every chance that Gabriel plays competitive football at the highest level in the future.
- Getty
Kai offered massive Man Utd contract
Gabriel is creating plenty of buzz thanks to his run of six goals in his last four games, but Rooney junior also has plenty of admirers. Kai recently scored four goals in a single outing for United's Under-16s, bringing back memories of his father's clinical finishing for the first team.
Kai is remaining grounded, however, saying at the time: "I'm my own person. I want to see how my career goes, obviously try to do the best I can and try to reach the biggest stages.
"I'm just focusing on me and to try to not let any pressure get to me and just keep working on me day by day, month by month."
United are keen to keep him and are thought to have offered him a contract worth £50,000 a year, having been left impressed by his showings in the youth ranks.
Advertisement