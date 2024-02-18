Dan AshworthGetty
James Westwood

Man Utd target Dan Ashworth asks to LEAVE Newcastle after being approached for sporting director role at Old Trafford

Manchester UnitedNewcastle UnitedPremier League

Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth has reportedly asked to leave the club amid interest from Manchester United.

  • Ashworth informed Newcastle of approach from Man Utd
  • INEOS eager to bring him to Old Trafford
  • Has now asked to depart St James' Park

