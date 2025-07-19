Man Utd weighing up swap deal for Aston Villa's Emi Martinez after Andre Onana injury but could move for younger goalkeeper
Manchester United are plotting a swap deal to sign Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa after Andre Onana suffered an injury in pre-season training. The Red Devils are yet to approach the Villans with a formal offer but they are internally assessing their options of whether to go with current crop of young goalkeepers or sign an experienced campaigner like Martinez.
- Man Utd plotting swap deal to sign Emi Martinez
- Internally discussing their options
- Need to offload players before spending again