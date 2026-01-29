Man Utd stance on Cole Palmer revealed as Red Devils make decision on summer pursuit of Chelsea star

United’s hierarchy has formally decided against pursuing a deal for Palmer in the upcoming summer transfer window, The Mirror reports. While the 23-year-old has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most potent attacking threats, the financial realities of such a transfer have forced United to look elsewhere.

Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and CEO Omar Berrada have reportedly held high-level discussions regarding potential targets, concluding that Palmer is firmly out of the club's price range. Chelsea would likely demand a British record fee to part with their star asset, a figure that United are unwilling to sanction given their other squad-building requirements.

Furthermore, there is a belief within Old Trafford that the attack is not the area most in need of urgent surgery. having already invested heavily in the forward line. The club recently splashed out a combined £135 million to bring in Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, and the coaching staff are reportedly satisfied with the depth and quality now available in the final third. Rather than chasing another headline-grabbing attacker, the club’s focus is on consolidating the current unit and ensuring the retention of captain Bruno Fernandes, with the club prepared to spend "whatever it takes" to secure the Portuguese playmaker on an extended deal.