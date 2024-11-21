Man Utd shortlist targets for key 2025 signing as INEOS plan squad rebuild under Ruben Amorim

Getty ImagesHarry SherlockMan Utd shortlist targets for key 2025 signing as INEOS plan squad rebuild under Ruben AmorimManchester UnitedPremier LeagueR. AmorimTransfersManchester United have drawn up a shortlist of potential left-back signings ahead of the January transfer window.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowUnited eyeing a new left-backAmorim set to take charge of first gameClub want new left-back for 3-4-3 systemFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Who will win the Premier League title?Manchester CityManchester UnitedLiverpoolArsenalChelseaOther65467 Votes