Getty
Man Utd willing to sanction Rasmus Hojlund transfer in January after striker impresses on loan at Napoli with Red Devils keen to avoid Jadon Sancho repeat
- Getty Images
Napoli delighted with Hojlund's progress
The loan deal included a clause to make the move permanent for €44 million (£38m/$51.4m) in June 2026, which would be activated in the event Napoli qualified for the Champions League. The Red Devils also received an unspecified loan fee. However, according to The Mirror, both clubs are keen to bring the deal forward and make the transfer permanent in January. Napoli instigated the move as they have been so impressed with Hojlund since he arrived and United have given them the green light in order to accelerate process and move on from Hojlund as soon as possible.
- Getty Sport
Hojlund thriving in Italy after flopping at Old Trafford
Hojlund signed for United in the summer of 2023 for a fee rising as high as £72m, despite only scoring nine Serie A goals for Atalanta. United's then coach Erik ten Hag wanted the club to break the bank to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham although Red Devils' directors viewed it as too expensive a deal for a player who had just turned 30, instead favouring the 21-year-old Hojlund due to the potential for his value to rise.
It proved to be a massive blunder as Kane is in the form of his life for Bayern, whose €110m deal to sign the England captain is now looking like a bargain. Kane has scored 105 times in 108 matches and fired the Bavarian giants to reclaim the Bundesliga title last season. He also became the fastest player in Bayern's history to score 100 goals as well as the fastest player to hit a century of strikes in Europe's top five leagues. Hojlund, however, scored a measly 14 Premier League goals in 62 games for United, with his value halving in two years.
The Danish striker was willing to try and make the move a success even when he learned United were keen to sign Benjamin Sesko and wanted to stay. But United made it clear that they wanted him to leave and Ruben Amorim left him out of his matchday squad for the first four matches of the season, including the Carabao Cup tie at Grimsby. It led to Hojlund reconsidering his initial stance and agreeing to the move.
- Getty Images Sport
United keen to avoid repeat of Sancho debacle
Even though United are set to swallow a huge loss by selling Hojlund to Napoli, there is reported to be an appetite to get the move done to avoid a repeat of the Jadon Sancho saga. Sancho, who joined United from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 in a £74m move, returned to the Bundesliga side in January 2024 after being booted out following his spat with Ten Hag, who had accused him of not training properly. Sancho had a positive return to Dortmund and helped the club reach the Champions League final.
However, his former club could not afford to sign him permanently and the following summer he went out on another loan, this time to Chelsea. United lost a significant amount of money as Chelsea only agreed to pay half of Sancho's reported £300,000-per-week wages and were not obliged to pay a loan fee.
The loan agreement included an obligation to buy him for £25m but Chelsea were so unimpressed with Sancho that they ended up paying £5m to avoid having to sign the winger on a permanent basis. Sancho joined Aston Villa on loan and is set to end his hugely disappointing spell with United next summer, when his five-year contract expires.
- Getty Images
Hojlund eyeing return for injury-ravaged Napoli
Hojlund has not featured for Napoli since scoring in the 2-1 win over Genoa at the start of October. He injured his thigh in training after returning from international duty with Denmark, missing his side's matches with Torino, PSV Eindhoven and Inter. He has since returned to training and is targetting a return in Tuesday's match at Lecce.
However, Hojlund was dealt a blow when his team-mate Kevin De Bruyne tore a thigh muscle while scoring a penalty against Inter. The Belgian playmaker had struck up an effective partnership with Hojlund but is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Hojlund has also linked up with former United team-mate Scott McTominay, who fired Napoli to the title last season, and is said to be enjoying his time back in Italy, showing little interest in returning to Old Trafford.
Advertisement