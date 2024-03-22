Man Utd defender Raphael Varane tells Gianni Infantino 'actions speak louder than words' after FIFA president vows to stamp out racism in football
Manchester United star Raphael Varane has responded firmly to FIFA president Gianni Infantino's latest speech against racism in football.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Infantino denounces racism in latest speech
- Varane issues strong response to FIFA president
- United defender says "actions speak louder than words"