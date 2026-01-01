Man Utd preparing for Jean-Philippe Mateta move with Crystal Palace striker's future uncertain

Mateta has enjoyed an excellent season thus far and has scored eight goals for Palace in 19 starts; last season, the centre-forward scored 17 goals in 46 games, and netted 19 goals in 39 games in 2023-24. He has previously said that he wants to play in the Champions League, and it remains to be seen if Palace would be willing to sell the player mid-season. The report suggests that United are keeping a watchful eye and there is also reportedly interest from Tottenham, who eventually signed Randal Kolo Muani on loan.

Speaking about his desire to play in Europe, Mateta said: "It’s natural, every ambitious player wants to reach that milestone. Especially when you arrive in the national team and around you, there are only players who play in the Champions League, who win the biggest trophies.

"When you play surrounded by the best players in the world, naturally, you want to reach that milestone."

He has won three caps for France, and Didier Deschamps said of him: "So this is a big moment for him. Let him come with his enthusiasm and his qualities. He knows most of the players because he’s seen (them) in the younger teams too.

"It’s not about winning me over. That’s not how it works. (He has to prove himself) in the team, in training, and during matches."