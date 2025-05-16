Man Utd player ratings vs Chelsea: Not the send-off they wanted! Rasmus Hojlund toothless and Noussair Mazraoui caught out as Red Devils beaten again in last game before Europa League final

Ruben Amorim's side slunk to their 18th Premier League defeat of the season with an abject performance at Stamford Bridge

Manchester United's nightmare Premier League season continued as they were beaten by Chelsea in their final away game of the campaign and the only positive is that the league season, their worst since being relegated 51 years ago, is almost over.

Ruben Amorim put out a strong team given his side have a crucial Europa League final next week as he looked for a big response to his angry comments following Sunday's defeat at home to West Ham. But his words apparently fell on deaf ears as United barely created any memorable chances and were undone by a moment of brilliance from Reece James, who set up Marc Cucurella to head in the crucial goal in the 71st minute.

Harry Maguire showed the prowess of a striker to find the net early in the game from a Fernandes cross but the goal was ruled out by VAR for a toe-nail offside. James had the best actual effort of a forgettable first half, crashing the post with a sizzling and swerving strike with the outside of his boot.

Chelsea - who needed to win to keep their push for Champions League football next season in their own hands - had a penalty awarded then taken away in the second half but they showed more desire to win the game and did so thanks to a fantastic move between their two full-backs.

United now have five days to lift their spirits for their do-or-die final against Tottenham, their only opportunity to come out of this harrowing season with a shred of dignity.

GOAL rates Man United's players from Stamford Bridge...