Salford City v Peterborough United - Emirates FA Cup First Round ReplayGetty Images Sport
Adam Drury

'He destroyed me' - Man Utd legend Paul Scholes reveals which player he 'couldn't live with' under Sir Alex Ferguson

Manchester UnitedPremier League

Paul Scholes has revealed the player who 'destroyed' him when he was at Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Scholes reveals player who 'destroyed' him
  • Midfielder is a member of the Class of '92
  • But it was not always plain sailing
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱