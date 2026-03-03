Man Utd midfielder set to follow Casemiro out of the club amid transfer interest from Serie A

Despite only arriving from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth £50.7 million two years ago, Ugarte is in danger of becoming the latest victim of a ruthless new era under the INEOS sporting hierarchy.

While the 24-year-old was initially brought in to provide steel and tenacity, he has struggled to consistently impose himself on the Premier League, leading to speculation that his future lies away from the English top flight. With interest already mounting from abroad, it appears the former Sporting CP man will not be short of suitors should United give the green light for a summer sale.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed on his YouTube channel that the process for a potential move is already underway, with Italy emerging as the top destination for Ugarte.