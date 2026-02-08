Man Utd mastermind behind clever corner routine in Tottenham win revealed as Bryan Mbeumo provides training ground secrets

Carrick was seen smiling in the direction of his bench after the goal went in, with Cameroon international forward Mbeumo telling reporters when asked how the routine came about: “It was the coach who wanted to practice this in training. We did it once, it didn't work out, but this one was the most important.”

He added when asked if Carrick was responsible, or a member of his backroom staff: “It was Jonny Evans who was coming to me and the guys.” Kaita Hasegawa is also being credited with offering a helping hand.

Carrick told TNT Sports when asked about the corner in question, with Hasegawa one of his first-team analysts: “Yeah, it was Jonny, he has had his eye on set-plays, Jonny Evans, and Kaita, the analyst. So it's great when things come off. Obviously, we've all got different ideas but the lads carried it off great. Bruno, Kobbie and Bryan put it away, so we're delighted with that.”

Carrick went on to say at his post-match press conference, with former United defender Evans back at Old Trafford in a coaching capacity: “I wouldn't say he's the set-piece coach, Jonny, but he's got an eye on it as well as we all have.

“Jonny has been doing a lot of work with the players and got the rewards for that, so we're delighted. We go into every game with some ideas and when you see it come off as good as that, and as important as that, it was the first goal and massive. It shows how important they can be.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!