Manchester United FC v Nottingham Forest FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Man Utd told to put struggling Marcus Rashford 'out of his misery' by former Red Devil amid talk club is ready to cut £40m-rated attacker loose in January transfer window

M. RashfordManchester UnitedTransfersPremier League

Manchester United have been urged to put a struggling Marcus Rashford "out of his misery" by Paul Parker amid talk of a potential sale in January.

  • United ready to offload Rashford in January
  • Ready to sell at a discounted price of £40m
  • Parker wants Rashford gone as soon as possible
