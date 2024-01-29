'Chelsea can just go "bang" and sign another forward' - Under-fire Man Utd boss Marc Skinner pleads with Sir Jim Ratcliffe for 'aggressive' investment in women's team with Red Devils well adrift in WSL title race

Matt O'Connor-Simpson
Marc Skinner Ratcliffe splitGetty Images
Manchester United WomenWSLWomen's footballMarc Skinner

Manchester United boss Marc Skinner has called on Sir Jim Ratcliffe to 'aggressively' invest in the women's team after acquiring a stake in the club.

  • United struggling in the WSL
  • Skinner wants Ratcliffe to invest in team
  • Red Devils next in action against Brighton

