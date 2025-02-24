Everton FC v Manchester United FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Revealed: Man Utd losing faith in Rasmus Hojlund amid 16-game goal drought after fans greet £72m striker's substitution for Chido Obi with cheers in Everton draw

Manchester United coaches are starting to run out of patience with Rasmus Hojlund after the Danish striker's run without a goal stretched to 16 games.

  • Amorim's staff not pleased with Dane's form
  • Hojlund hasn't scored since mid-December
  • Fans cheered him being substituted at Everton
