This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Man Utd legend shockingly claims Cristiano Ronaldo should have joined Man City in 2021 after seeing CR7 damage his reputation during second spell at Old Trafford C. Ronaldo Manchester City Manchester United Transfers Premier League A Manchester United icon feels it was a mistake for Cristiano Ronaldo to re-sign for the club and says he should have joined Manchester City instead. Ronaldo rejoined Man Utd in August 2021

Left in November 2022 after fallout with Ten Hag

Told he should have joined Man City Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Club Friendlies MUN WHU Match preview