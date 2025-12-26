Man Utd legend urges Red Devils to sign Morgan Rogers in January and names players who must ‘step up’ in Bryan Mbeumo’s absence

Speaking to FootItalia, Saha argued Rogers represents the ideal profile to inject energy and creativity into Amorim’s midfield.

"I think Manchester United have done some really good business and I’ve loved to see the team grow. The goalkeeper, Senne Lammens, was an amazing signing, I think it really helped our stability," he opined.

"In January, I see a need for a replacement who can spark our midfield creativity. In addition to Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount, there’s a need for speed in the creativity there. I see Rogers as being able to actually bomb forward, but also get pressed and keep the ball, giving time for other players to move into different positions.

"He is the type of player United need. It's a very interesting profile that's rare in the sense that a lot of players are very athletic, but in terms of making the right choice with that athleticism, that's not easy. So I can see Rogers as being a dream signing."

