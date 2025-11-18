Getty
Man Utd learn current price tag for long-term target billed as Casemiro replacement in problem part of the pitch
'Problem part of the pitch'
United spent heavily in the last transfer window following a nightmare 2024-25 campaign, which saw them go trophyless and finish 15th in the Premier League. Amorim wanted to bolster his attack after the likes of Joshua Zirkzee, Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund failed miserably last year.
Accordingly, they signed star attackers such as Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig, Matheus Cunha from Wolves, and Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford. They also bolstered the goalkeeping position by replacing Andre Onana with Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp.
One more position Amorim wanted to strengthen was the midfield, and he even eyed a move for Brighton's Carlos Baleba, but his £115 million ($153m) price tag proved too steep. So far in the new season, Amorim has used captain Bruno Fernandes in a holding role alongside Casemiro, with Cunha, Mbeumo or Mason Mount filling the two No.10 slots behind lone striker Sesko. But the Portuguese coach is still eager to sign a midfield specialist to protect the defence.
- (C)Getty Images
Man Utd learn price tag of long-term target
While the Red Devils remain interested in Baleba and Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson, they also have their eyes on long-term midfield target Joao Gomes, who currently plays for Wolves. The Premier League giants first identified Gomes as Casemiro's long-term replacement n 2024 when he was valued at £40 million ($51m). However, talks never progressed and then-manager Erik ten Hag later signed Manuel Ugarte instead.
According to Record, Gomes is willing to make a move in the January transfer window amid Wolves' on-field struggles and could be snapped up for around £44m ($58m/€50m). The Red Devils consider Gomes as a cheaper alternative to Anderson or Baleba and could place a formal bid once the window reopens.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
United told to sign Baleba despite massive price tag
Earlier this month, former United striker Louis Saha urged the club to sign Baleba as he believes that the young Seagulls star could add similar value to the Red Devils that Rodri brings to the Manchester City squad.
Speaking to OLBG, Saha said: "Fabinho was very powerful for Liverpool and Rodri happened to be the same for Man City. When you have this very strong midfielder that provides in the transition, the power and the stability at the same time, that's a top player and there are not so many who are able to actually dictate midfield as much. We’ve heard that there were talks with Brighton for Carlos Baleba, who was very close to joining and I really like his style. Everyone can see that there is a gap and a need for power and the ability to change the tempo of the game. Sometimes United play to stay secure and slow the pace and that is not helpful for United’s strikers so we need something better."
- Getty Images Sport
Who are the other midfielders on Man Utd's shortlist?
United recruiters have also been tracking additional midfielders for January. Former Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is seen as a potential short-term option if he becomes available for loan in January. The Atletico Madrid midfielder is pushing to secure a place in England’s World Cup squad, and regular game time in the Premier League could be key.
Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton has also been monitored, though he recently signed a fresh contract at Selhurst Park. Another name being discussed is Stuttgart’s Angelo Stiller, who is a deep-lying playmaker with a strong Bundesliga pedigree. United did not bid for him in the summer, but Stiller is reportedly open to a Premier League switch. His £35m ($46m) release clause makes him an affordable option.
Advertisement