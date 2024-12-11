FBL-EUR-C3-MAN UTD-BODOE/GLIMTAFP
Soham Mukherjee

Man Utd in 'advanced negotiations' for first signing of Ruben Amorim's reign after agreeing transfer fee

Manchester UnitedPremier LeagueTransfersCerro PortenoDivision Profesional

Manchester United are reportedly in "advanced negotiations" for a Paraguayan wonderkid who could be the first signing of Ruben Amorim's reign.

  • Man Utd scout a left-back from Paraguay
  • The 17-year-old is Diego Leon of Cerro Porteno
  • Man Utd have agreed to an initial fee of $4 million (£3.1m)
