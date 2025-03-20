Felix Nmecha Bynoe Gittens GFXGetty Images/Goal
Soham Mukherjee

Man Utd plot bid for £40m Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha amid reports Red Devils also want to sign Jamie Gittens from Bundesliga side

F. NmechaJ. GittensTransfersManchester UnitedPremier LeagueBorussia DortmundBundesliga

Manchester United are reportedly plotting a bid for £40 million-rated Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha alongside English star Jamie Gittens.

  • United are actively searching for Quenda's replacement
  • Have set their sights on Nmecha & Gittens
  • Dortmund reluctant to part ways with the midfielder
