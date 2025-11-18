AFP
Man Utd flop Antony opens up on Bayern Munich transfer call from Vincent Kompany that left him 'really shook up'
Kompan wanted Antony at Bayern
Although his Manchester United form, barring a goalscoring run in his first few Premier League games, made him one of the club's worst ever signings when considering the enormous fee, Antony still managed to attract interest from perennial Bundesliga champions. It came after resurgent form during a half-season loan at Real Betis reminded the football world of his ability.
Bayern lost Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman during the summer, to Galatasaray and Al-Nassr respectively, making a winger an area for the recruitment department to target. Antony's 14 goals and assists for Betis in 26 La Liga and Conference League appearances prompted Bayern boss Vincent Kompany to personally get in touch, which took the player by surprise.
Antony: Bayern interest really shook me up
"I'm going to be completely honest. It really shook me up," Antony told Globo Esporte during an interview which addressed the Bayern interest.
"We're talking about a global giant, Bayern Munich, where a coach with that kind of history, Kompany, calls me. And we have a conversation there, he was super polite to me, said he always really liked my football, and this was at 11pm, a little after 11.
"Whether I wanted to or not, it really affected me. Because of the greatness of the club, the greatness of the coach, and the way he approached me, the way he talked to me."
Family matters more to Brazil winger
Antony got engaged to girlfriend Rosilene Silva towards the end of 2024, shortly after welcoming their daughter in to the world – the player already had a five-year-old son, Lorenzo. They made the move to Spain as a family when Manchester United agreed a short-term deal with Real Betis and they quickly fell in love with the city of Seville and a new life in southern Spain.
It was clear from an early stage that Antony wanted to return to Betis when the initial loan ended, but it was far from guaranteed for a long time because the finances of a proposed deal threatened to price the La Liga club out of keeping him. Ultimately, he held out, turning down opportunities to head elsewhere – Bayern included.
"What weighed heavily on my decision was also my family," Antony added. "It's about looking out for my children. Lorenzo loves this place, loves this city [Seville]. When we were on vacation in Brazil, without knowing anything, he always asked: 'Dad, when are we going back to Spain?'"
Real Betis could challenge for trophies
Bayern could have offered virtually guaranteed silverware, already six points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table only 10 games into the season. The Bavarian giants are also favourites to win Germany's DFB-Pokal and fancy their chances in the Champions League.
A trophy with Betis will be much more of a challenge, owing to the club's smaller stature. But they have started well in La Liga – only Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid (1 each) have lost fewer games than Betis’ two through 12 games – and are well place to challenge for a Champions League place.
Los Verdiblancos won the Copa del Rey as recently as 2021-22 and almost delivered a European trophy last season, reaching the Conference League and initially taking the lead against Chelsea. This season, they're unbeaten in the Europa League through four matchdays and look a good bet to reach the knockouts.
Antony is clearly happy too, starting 2025-26 the way he finished 2024-25. In his first 11 games as a permanent Betis player, it's eight goals and assists across La Liga, the Europa League and Copa del Rey.
