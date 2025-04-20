'What has the club we loved turned into?' - Man Utd fans display large banners inside Old Trafford in protest against Sir Jim Ratcliffe over forced relocation
Manchester United fans displayed large banners in protest inside Old Trafford against Sir Jim Ratcliffe over forced relocation.
- Season ticket holders to be relocated
- Sir Bobby Charlton Stand to be converted into hospitality seats
- Fans protest right in front of the director's box