Man Utd release statement explaining Marcus Rashford absence for Newport County FA Cup clash amid Belfast clubbing controversy

Man Utd release statement explaining Marcus Rashford absence for Newport County FA Cup clash amid Belfast clubbing controversyPeter McVitieGettyManchester UnitedMarcus RashfordNewport County vs Manchester UnitedNewport CountyFA CupManchester United have explained Marcus Rashford's absence from the FA Cup clash against Newport County on Sunday afternoon.Rashford missed Man Utd trainingTen Hag said he was out with illnessForward spotted in Belfast nightclub