'Every time I leave him I feel more rich' - Man Utd's Diogo Dalot addresses 'similarities' with compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo - as Rio Ferdinand jokes CR7 is 'tight' with his vast wealth
Portugal and Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot opened up about his experience of playing alongside compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo.
- Dalot finds spending time with Ronaldo an enriching experience
- Ferdinand joked Ronaldo is tight with his finances
- Dalot and Ronaldo played together at United