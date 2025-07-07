Man Utd delay pre-season return of Bruno Fernandes & Diogo Dalot after death of their Portugal team-mate & Liverpool star Diogo Jota

Manchester United duo Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes have been granted extended leave on compassionate grounds following the tragic death of their Portugal team-mate and Liverpool star Diogo Jota. The 28-year-old forward and his brother Andre Silva died in a devastating car crash in Cernadilla, Spain in the early hours of Thursday, July 3.

