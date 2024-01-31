Man Utd's day-one girl is going nowhere! Leah Galton agrees contract extension through to 2026 - but no breakthrough yet in Mary Earps negotiations

Man Utd winger Leah Galton has signed a new deal as the club looks to tie down many of its out-of-contract stars, England star Mary Earps among them.

  • Galton pens new Man Utd deal
  • Was set to become a free agent this summer
  • But club yet to agree terms with many, including Earps

