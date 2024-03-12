Man Utd star Casemiro praises 'complete player' Kobbie Mainoo and makes bold future prediction for teenage sensation

Getty ImagesJames HunsleyMan Utd star Casemiro praises 'complete player' Kobbie Mainoo and makes bold future prediction for teenage sensationManchester UnitedKobbie MainooCasemiroPremier LeagueCasemiro has hailed fellow Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo a "complete player" and has tipped him to be a mainstay for many years to come.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMainoo enjoying stellar breakout seasonCasemiro hails youngster as "complete player"Boldly claims starlet will be at club for "next 15 years"