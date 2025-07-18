This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Aditya Gokhale

Man Utd have done it! Bryan Mbeumo to join Red Devils in £71m deal after breakthrough in negotiations with Brentford

B. Mbeumo
Manchester United
Brentford
Premier League
Transfers

Manchester United have reportedly reached a £71 million agreement to sign Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford after weeks of intense negotiations. The Cameroon international prioritised a move to Old Trafford over rival offers, and will now become United’s third signing of the summer in a transfer that could reshape their attack heading into the 2025-26 season.

  • Man Utd agree £71m deal to sign Mbeumo
  • Cameroonian chose Old Trafford over others
  • Set to become third summer signing
Next matches