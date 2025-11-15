Getty Images
Man Utd boss Marc Skinner claims rivals City were 'not that far ahead' despite humiliating derby defeat that leaves WSL title hopes in pieces
City dominate early before cracking United open
City's aggressive pressing and dominance in central areas immediately forced United onto the back foot. Yet, for the opening half-hour, their superiority lacked an end product, with United managing to survive the early storm. But the resistance fractured shortly after the midpoint of the first half. Lauren Hemp’s pinpoint delivery found Khadija Shaw, whose cushioned header across goal allowed Rebecca Knaak to nod home from close range. The match swung decisively before the interval. United believed a foul had been missed in the build-up to City’s second goal, but Amy Fearn again dismissed their protests. Kerstin Casparij’s driven cross picked out Shaw, who stabbed past Mary Earps to double City’s advantage. Any remaining hope was extinguished minutes later when United gifted possession in a dangerous area. Hemp pounced with ruthless efficiency, sweeping a curling finish into the top corner to put City 3-0 ahead and effectively end the contest before half-time.
Defiant Skinner offers surprising verdict
Despite the gulf in the scoreline and the lack of genuine openings, Skinner delivered a surprising verdict afterwards.
"It's a strange feeling to have lost the game 3-0 and still feel the opponent wasn't that far ahead of you", he said.
United entered the derby with obvious fatigue after a gruelling week that included their first-ever Champions League match at Old Trafford. Meanwhile, City, who are free from European commitments, benefitted from a less demanding schedule. But Skinner refused to use that as justification.
"We won't use it as an excuse," he said after the game. "We had an advantage on City last year when they were doing the same. It's nothing against City, they did what they had to do today. For us, we've designed the squad, but it needs to be impacted by the winter window, to be clear."
Skinner wants reinforcements
However, the United manager made clear that his squad, which is stretched by injuries and the pressure of a busier calendar, urgently needs reinforcements.
"It needs to support these players that are giving absolutely everything," he said. "It wasn't a lack of commitment, the players gave as much as they could, but in moments we switched off. That can be fatigue. Our standards is that we can't accept that, we have to fix it going into Wolfsburg [in the Champions League on Wednesday].
"We've got to fight. We've got a bit more recovery time. We've had to walk through training this week, it's these factors we're getting used to now being in the Champions League. I'm not moaning about that, we have to take the challenge on. That's why in the winter window we have to supply some support for the players."
United’s attack under the microscope after toothless derby display
Perhaps the clearest indictment of United’s performance was their lack of threat in the final third. Skinner wants reinforcements in the attacking department, where depth has been stretched to breaking point.
"If I look at the way we attacked today, I felt we were a bit passive, I'm going to make sure we look at that as an area to support the fantastic work our players are already doing," he said.
However, he made it clear that the management remains adamant to improve the women's team and added: "The club care about the women's team, I'll be clear on that. Us identifying the right talent and bringing them in in the right moment is key. We're working hard behind the scenes to do so. I have no doubt the club care. What we need to do is bring the right people in."
The win moves City four points clear at the top of the Women’s Super League. United, meanwhile, remain in third, now seven points adrift of City and three behind Chelsea. For a team hoping to mount a genuine title challenge, the derby defeat represents a reality check. It is a reminder of the work still required to bridge the divide between themselves and England’s elite.
