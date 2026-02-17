Revealed: Man Utd set to give short shrift to Barcelona's Marcus Rashford transfer plot

United missed out on European football entirely last season, after finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League and losing in the Europa League final to Tottenham, forfeiting Champions League participation in the process. With the club's second-quarter financial results expected in the next week, the seriousness of missing out on £100m ($136m) in Champions League revenue is set to be put in writing for fans to see.

The club's total debt sits at around £1.29 billion ($1.7bn), with the Red Devils paying sponsorship penalties in recent months, alongside a £10m ($14m) pay-out to former head coach Ruben Amorim. Interim boss Michael Carrick is not believed to be on a mega-salary, but does have a bonus clause in his contract should he return United to Europe's top table at the end of the season.