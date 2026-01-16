Man Utd facing £50m bill after setting unwanted club record dating back to World War I

Having once been perennial challengers for major honours at home and abroad, United have endured a humbling fall from grace. They were beaten in the Carabao Cup second round this term by League One outfit Grimsby.

A route to FA Cup glory remained open to the Red Devils early in 2026, but a third-round defeat was suffered there at the hands of top-flight rivals Brighton. United will now take in their fewest number of games across a single campaign in 111 years.

Another change in the dugout has been made in an effort to right those wrongs, with Portuguese coach Ruben Amorim being relieved of his duties on January 5. Darren Fletcher was placed in caretaker charge of first-team affairs, but oversaw a draw at relegation-threatened Burnley before being dumped out of the FA Cup by soaring Seagulls.

Michael Carrick has now been handed the reins on an interim basis through to the summer, when a permanent appointment will be sought. He faces a baptism of fire in a derby date with arch-rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford and a trip to Premier League leaders Arsenal.