KoopmeinersGetty
Aditya Gokhale

Man United set to fight Liverpool for Arne Slot's €60 million transfer target

Teun KoopmeinersManchester UnitedPremier LeagueLiverpoolAtalantaTransfers

Manchester United and Liverpool are set to battle over the signing of Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners this summer.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Koopmeiners rated by Man Utd and Liverpool
  • Man Utd ready to pay €60 million (£51m)
  • Arne Slot wants reunion at Anfield this summer
Article continues below