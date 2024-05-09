Man City youngster Yan Couto attracting interest from Bayer Leverkusen, Juventus and Premier League clubs after brilliant breakthrough season on loan at Girona
Manchester City right-back Yan Couto is on the radar of top European clubs including Bayer Leverkusen & Juventus after starring for Girona this season
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Right-back starred in historic Girona campaign
- He notched eight assists for Michel's side
- Top clubs casting their eye over Brazil international