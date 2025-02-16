Man City women's player ratings vs Liverpool: Bunny Shaw issues perfect response to vile online trolls with stunning two-goal display as Gareth Taylor's side close gap to Champions League places

The Cityzens moved to within two points of Arsenal in the WSL standings with a win in which Jill Roord and Gracie Prior also got on the scoresheet

It's been a tough few weeks for Bunny Shaw. The Manchester City star has only recently returned from an injury than sidelined her for more than six weeks and then she missed the team's recent League Cup semi-final against Arsenal, withdrawing from the squad for her mental well-being after being subject to vile racist and misogynistic abuse. When she marked her first start since early December with a fantastic turn and finish on Sunday, then, at home to Liverpool in the Women's Super League, she was keen to send a message in a high-profile, televised fixture. Raising her fist in the air and bowing her head, it was yet another impactful action from Shaw in a 4-0 win that saw her showcase her remarkable qualities to the max.

Liverpool started well in Manchester, with Leanne Kiernan causing City all sorts of problems at the back, prompting Ayaka Yamashita, Rebecca Knaak and Gracie Prior, making her full WSL debut at 20 years old, to make crucial interventions to keep the Reds out. But two goals from Shaw in 12 minutes towards the end of the first half allowed the hosts to stride away from an opponent that really tested them and made things uncomfortable.

Mary Fowler was the creator of both, taking her up to eight direct goal involvements in her last four WSL outings. For the first, she managed to squeeze the pass through to Shaw who, capitalising on a slack defensive line of Liverpool's, turned and fired the ball into the bottom corner with real conviction before unveiling her powerful celebration. As half time quickly approached, Fowler was able to pick her team-mate out once more, this time with a ball into the box that Shaw converted into an even better turn and finish, giving City some real breathing space.

There was still time for it to become even more comfortable for Gareth Taylor's side, with Jill Roord putting the result beyond doubt on the hour with an emphatic half volley which crashed in off the post, before academy product Prior saw a cross fly into the top corner late on. It was a result that didn't reflect the whole game, one in which Liverpool played well in the first half in particular, but City were ruthless to close the gap on the European spots to two points. That said, there is still a lot of work for them to do in the final eight games of the WSL season if they are to secure Champions League football.

