Man City player ratings vs Wolves: John Stones to the rescue... again! England star scores another crucial stoppage-time strike as Josko Gvardiol and champions' defence show Erling Haaland how it's done

The centre-back struck in the fifth minute of added time to break the hosts' hearts just when they thought they had shut the champions out

John Stones entrenched his cult-hero status among Manchester City fans by snatching a last-gasp winner at Wolves on Sunday as the Premier League champions avoided an embarrassing draw against the division's weakest side as they ran out 2-1 victors.

Erling Haaland would have been licking his lips before kick-off given his incredible record against Wolves, but another Norwegian was the first to strike, Jorgen Strand Larsen netting in the seventh minute.

City struck back with a typically obscene long-range strike from Josko Gvardiol to add his collection of wonder goals, and from then on the champions dominated the game and hemmed Wolves in, though Gary O'Neil's strugglers put in a valiant defensive display.

Stones finally broke their resolve with a priceless header, a month after his late late goal saved City against Arsenal. The goal was initially disallowed due to Bernardo Silva's positioning in front of goalkeeper Jose Sa, but VAR intervened to spark joy among City's players.

No one could argue that Pep Guardiola's side deserved the three points overall, but only the most heartless of souls couldn't feel sorry for Wolves, who now have just one point from their eight games.

