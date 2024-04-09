Man City player ratings vs Real Madrid: Phil Foden and Josko Gvardiol, stop that! Stunning strikes light up the Bernabeu - but Erling Haaland was nowhere to be seen

Two out-of-this-world goals got Pep Guardiola's underwhelming side out of jail, although they will be frustrated at not leaving with the victory

Are you not entertained?! Manchester City and Real Madrid played out a modern Champions League classic and served up a feast of outrageous goals in an epic 3-3 draw on Tuesday.

Bernardo Silva's free-kick in the second minute got the holders off to a flyer, but Madrid struck back with deflected strikes from Eduardo Camavinga and Rodrygo. Madrid were in the ascendance, but City fought their own way back, and Phil Foden landed a firecracker of an equaliser before Josko Gvardiol hit a sizzling strike of his own.

It would have been a fitting winner, but Federico Valverde had the final say with a potent strike into the bottom corner, making it all even heading into next week's quarter-final second leg in Manchester.

Pep Guardiola will have a lot of thinking to do, though, after another stinking performance in a big game from Erling Haaland. The Norwegian was so bad he could not argue if he was dropped for the second leg.

GOAL rates Manchester City's players from Santiago Bernabeu...