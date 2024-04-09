Man City player ratings vs Real Madrid: Phil Foden and Josko Gvardiol, stop that! Stunning strikes light up the Bernabeu - but Erling Haaland was nowhere to be seen

Are you not entertained?! Manchester City and Real Madrid played out a modern Champions League classic and served up a feast of outrageous goals in an epic 3-3 draw on Tuesday.
Bernardo Silva's free-kick in the second minute got the holders off to a flyer, but Madrid struck back with deflected strikes from Eduardo Camavinga and Rodrygo. Madrid were in the ascendance, but City fought their own way back, and Phil Foden landed a firecracker of an equaliser before Josko Gvardiol hit a sizzling strike of his own.
It would have been a fitting winner, but Federico Valverde had the final say with a potent strike into the bottom corner, making it all even heading into next week's quarter-final second leg in Manchester.
Pep Guardiola will have a lot of thinking to do, though, after another stinking performance in a big game from Erling Haaland. The Norwegian was so bad he could not argue if he was dropped for the second leg.
GOAL rates Manchester City's players from Santiago Bernabeu...