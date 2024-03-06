Man City player ratings vs Copenhagen: Erling Haaland just loves the Champions League! Norwegian bags again as holders stroll into quarter finals

The Norwegian returned to the top of the Champions League scoring charts as Pep Guardiola's men brushed the Danish champions aside

Erling Haaland continued his Champions League odyssey with a customary goal as Manchester City swatted Copenhagen aside to win 3-1 and ease into the quarter-finals 6-2 on aggregate.

The Norwegian controlled a cross-field pass from Rodri to bulldoze his way past a defender and slot into the net just before half-time, grabbing his 41st goal in just 37 games in Europe's elite competition. It was enough to put him in the top 20 all-time scorers in the Champions League, despite playing just his fifth season in it.

Haaland's goal gave a much-changed City side an extra cushion in a pretty comfortable game after getting off to an ideal start thanks to a volley from Manuel Akanji. Julian Alvarez doubled their advantage with a fortuitous strike which went through the soft hands of Copenhagen goalkeeper Kamil Grabara.

The Danes then scored the best goal of the game, Mohamed Elyounoussi playing a one-two off Orri Oskarsson and curling into the far corner to complete a sweeping counterattack. But Haaland, just as he had in the derby win over Manchester United, made it 3-1, which allowed his team-mates to ease up in the second half, knowing their place in the last-eight draw was assured. It also ensured Haaland joined Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane on top of the competition's scoring charts.

GOAL rates Man City's players from the Etihad Stadium...