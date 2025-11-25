+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Richard Martin

Man City player ratings vs Bayer Leverkusen: What were you thinking, Pep?! Guardiola pays the price for benching Erling Haaland & Co. in embarrassing Champions League loss

Pep Guardiola marked his 100th match in the Champions League with Manchester City by dishonouring the competition with an arrogant team selection and got what he deserved: a 2-0 defeat to a streetwise and slick Bayer Leverkusen. The three-time winner of Europe's top competition made 10 changes to his line-up, including leaving out Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Ruben Dias.

It was a starting XI more befitting of the Carabao Cup than the Champions League and Leverkusen took full advantage, taking a first-half lead with an arrowed strike from Alex Grimaldo and then doubling it in the second half with a glancing header from Patrick Schick after some careless defending from Nathan Ake.

Guardiola made three changes at half-time after a miserable first-half display but only called upon Haaland and Rayan Cherki after more than an hour, having previously introduced Jeremy Doku and Foden with little benefit. Haaland instantly gave City more purpose and firepower but missed his two efforts, and after he blasted his second attempt over the bar his side never looked like getting back into the game.

GOAL rates Man City's players from the Etihad Stadium...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    James Trafford (4/10):

    Wasted an opportunity to show he is more reliable than Donnarumma. Only faced two shots and let them both in, although neither was easy to save. Had a moment ofmadness when he came rushing out of his area without letting Stones know, but escaped it unharmed.

    Abdukodir Khusanov (5/10):

    Brushed out of the way by Kofane and then didn't close down Grimaldo quick enough for the opener. Didn't offer much going forward, not unexpectedly for a natural centre-back.

    John Stones (6/10):

    One of the few players who started who seemed to know what he was doing. Brought the ball forward well.

    Nathan Ake (5/10):

    Looked rusty in his first start club appearance in a month. Didn't spot Schick lurking behind him when he headed in the second.

    Rayan Ait-Nouri (4/10):

    Looked on a different page to his team-mates, lacking awareness defensively or creativity going forward. Predictably taken off at half-time.

    Midfield

    Tijjani Reijnders (5/10):

    Didn't give City the composure they normally get from Bernardo and he wasted their best opportunity of the first half, firing straight at Flekken inside the box.

    Nico Gonzalez (6/10):

    The only player to keep his place in the XI from Newcastle and just about justified it, giving City the stability in midfield which they lacked in most other areas.

    Rico Lewis (4/10):

    Feels like a shadow of the player he was just two years ago, unable to exert any control on the game or create any danger.

    Attack

    Savinho (5/10):

    Erratic. Overhit passes and his shooting was wayward, striking one attempt across the box and almost out for a throw-in. He was also caught out of position when Leverkusen countered to score their second.

    Omar Marmoush (5/10):

    Another sign that he is ill-suited to playing up front on his own and is better off on the wing. Failed to effectively lead the line and scuffed his one attempt.

    Oscar Bobb (4/10):

    Didn't make the most of a rare starting opportunity, playing stray final balls and making predictable runs.

    Subs & Manager

    Nico O'Reilly (5/10):

    Gave the team more muscle and purpose, but to no avail.

    Jeremy Doku (5/10):

    Injected some energy and daring, but Leverkusen were all too aware of his threat and nullified him.

    Phil Foden (5/10):

    Sped up City's play but couldn't find any good openings.

    Erling Haaland (6/10):

    Gave City a focal point and ran in for a big chance soon after coming on but couldn't dribble round Flekken or keep the ball down when taking another shot on the turn.

    Rayan Cherki (6/10):

    Sparked City into life when he came on, testing Flekken from a free-kick and making things happen.

    Pep Guardiola (4/10):

    Making wholesale changes smacked of complacency and he was deservedly punished for not taking the game seriously enough.

