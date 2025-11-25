Man City player ratings vs Bayer Leverkusen: What were you thinking, Pep?! Guardiola pays the price for benching Erling Haaland & Co. in embarrassing Champions League loss

James Trafford (4/10):

Wasted an opportunity to show he is more reliable than Donnarumma. Only faced two shots and let them both in, although neither was easy to save. Had a moment of madness when he came rushing out of his area without letting Stones know, but escaped it unharmed.

Abdukodir Khusanov (5/10):

Brushed out of the way by Kofane and then didn't close down Grimaldo quick enough for the opener. Didn't offer much going forward, not unexpectedly for a natural centre-back.

John Stones (6/10):

One of the few players who started who seemed to know what he was doing. Brought the ball forward well.

Nathan Ake (5/10):

Looked rusty in his first start club appearance in a month. Didn't spot Schick lurking behind him when he headed in the second.

Rayan Ait-Nouri (4/10):

Looked on a different page to his team-mates, lacking awareness defensively or creativity going forward. Predictably taken off at half-time.