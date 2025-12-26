Man City owners end investment in Mumbai City due to ‘ongoing uncertainty’ of future of Indian Super League

In a detailed statement confirming the divestment, CFG made clear that the decision followed a comprehensive commercial review and was shaped by the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the ISL.

A statement read: "Mumbai City FC (the Club) can confirm that City Football Group Limited (CFG) has divested its shareholding in the Club. The founding owners will assume full control of the organisation moving forward. Since 2019, CFG and Mumbai City FC have reached new heights, winning two ISL League Winners’ Shields and two ISL Cup titles, strengthening the Club’s football operations, and making meaningful contributions to the growth of the game in India.

"CFG has made this decision following a comprehensive commercial review and in light of the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the future of the Indian Super League (ISL). This step reflects CFG’s disciplined and strategic approach, ensuring its focus remains on areas where it can have the greatest long-term impact. CFG remains proud of the achievements and deeply appreciative of everyone connected to Mumbai City FC, from players and coaches to staff, fans, and partners, for their commitment and passion, and looks forward to continuing its relationships and partnerships in India in the years ahead."

