Martin Zubimendi Real Sociedad 2024-25Getty
Soham Mukherjee

Man City tipped to rival Liverpool for Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi as Premier League champions look to replace injured Rodri

M. ZubimendiManchester CityTransfersLiverpoolPremier LeagueReal SociedadLaLiga

Jamie Carragher believes Manchester City could make a move for Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi in January as a replacement for Rodri.

  • Rodri out for the season with a knee injury
  • City could consider January move for Zubimendi
  • £50.3m release clause will boost City's pursuit
