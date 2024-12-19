Man City issue injury update on Alex Greenwood as Lionesses star joins Lauren Hemp, Vivianne Miedema and Khadija Shaw on growing list of absentees
Manchester City have issued an injury update on Alex Greenwood after the Lionesses star was stretchered off in the Champions League last week.
- Greenwood stretchered off last week with knee injury
- Man City have since lost both games without her
- Club has issued update on Lionesses star