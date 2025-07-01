Man City confirm exit of £9m forgotten man as summer business picks up for Pep Guardiola's side

Manchester City have officially confirmed the departure of Brazilian winger Kayky to Bahia in a permanent deal. After having signed with the Citizens for £9 million ($12m)in 2021, the youngster failed to cement a first-team role and spent most of his time on loan. As City begin reshaping their squad, Kayky’s exit marks the start of more expected changes at the Etihad this summer.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Kayky completes permanent transfer from Man City to Bahia

Brazilian winger made just one Premier League appearance

City expected to offload more players in coming weeks Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱