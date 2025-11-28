Getty Images Sport
Man City and Arsenal eye Elche midfielder compared to Barcelona's Pedri as Real Madrid consider swoop
Europe’s elite circle eye rising midfield gem
According to The Daily Mail,City are the latest outfit to intensify their interest, with their Spanish scouting department quietly tracking Mendoza for the last two seasons. Arsenal, meanwhile, have been following his progress closely for months, viewing him as a potential long-term investment for a midfield undergoing gradual evolution under Mikel Arteta. Whereas Real Madrid, who are never shy about stockpiling elite young Spanish talent, are also keen on Mendoza. Despite signing a fresh contract with Elche in August, one meant to protect his value and extend his stay until 2028, Mendoza remains attainable due to a modest release clause of £17.5 million ($23m). In today’s inflated transfer market, where teenagers routinely command higher sums even before proving themselves in one of Europe's top-five leagues, that figure is widely seen as a bargain value.
A steady emergence through Elche’s ranks
Mendoza’s progress has been nothing short of impressive. After debuting in 2022’s Copa del Rey, a relegation to the Segunda Division gave him a platform to develop. He responded with 26 appearances in 2023/24 and 24 more the following season, helping Elche secure promotion back to La Liga. Now back in the top flight, he has made ten appearances this term and scored twice. He also featured in every minute of Spain’s Under-20 World Cup campaign in Chile, which ended in the quarter-finals after a 3-2 defeat to Colombia.
His rise hasn’t gone unnoticed by clubs outside the traditional elite. The Red Bull network reportedly attempted to bring him to Paris FC, while Saudi Pro League sides have quietly inquired. Como, under the guidance of Cesc Fsbregas, were also intrigued, hoping to lure him into their growing Spanish talent pool. But with Real Madrid, Arsenal, Manchester City and Juventus all engaged at various degrees, the likelihood of Mendoza opting for a smaller project seems slim.
Pedri-like profile, but still a work in progress
Mendoza’s playing style has drawn natural comparisons to Barcelona star Pedri. He is not yet at that level, but the raw materials are unmistakable. His elite technical poise and spatial awareness has helped him become the beating heart of Elche’s midfield. For Arsenal, the tactical picture is enticing. He is a teammate of summer signing Cristhian Mosquera at the Spain Under-21 level, adding familiarity to the equation.
Interest from Arsenal comes at a time when the club’s trajectory under Mikel Arteta continues its steep upward climb. The Gunners’ emphatic 3-1 win over Bayern Munich this week in the Champions League only reinforced their status as one of Europe’s most complete sides. Arteta could barely hide his pride after the match, praising his team’s "presence, authority and belief" against what he considers the best team in Europe. It marked the club’s first win against Bayern in ten years and extended their perfect Champions League record to five wins in five games.
"Well, I'm extremely proud to what I've seen tonight," he said. "I think, we've seen a team that, in my opinion, playing against the best team in Europe has behaved with a real presence, authority, determination, and belief, and that's what I wanted. You need some huge performance individually. We certainly had that. We took our moments, and I think overall, we just have to win the game."
Although Arsenal are being linked with Mendoza, Arteta insisted that he is "happy" with the current squad depth.
"Yes. I mean, everybody's ready. Whether it's a starter and a finisher, the impact that the boys are having is tremendous because we have dealt with a lot of injuries, this season already," he said. "But, the fact that everybody's raising the level is hiding a lot of those issues, and I'm very pleased because, everybody's important. We're gonna need them, and I'm happy that the ones that even given the chance, they're constantly taking it."
Asked whether Arsenal should now be considered favourites for the competition, Arteta was cautious but firm: "What I'm really pleased with my players is that we do what we have to do, which is try to be better every single day, perform at the highest level consistently, and win a lot of games, and we need to continue to that."
A talent too promising to ignore
With a release clause that will attract opportunists and a rapid upward curve that shows no signs of slowing, Mendoza is poised to be one of next summer’s most sought-after young midfielders. He will be looking to impress when Elche travel to Getafe for a La Liga encounter on Friday evening.
