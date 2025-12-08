Getty Images Sport
Man charged after pleading guilty to stalking Liverpool Women midfielder Marie Hobinger and sending her 'inappropriate and sexualised' messages
Liverpool star fears for her safety
According to the Crime Prosecution Service, Dalal sent messages to Hobinger between January 27 and February 16, 2025. The messages were 'often sexually explicit,' and he also implied he would come to football games to see her. The Austrian became 'increasingly concerned' and blocked him on the social media platform before telling her club. Despite that, the Hyde Park Gardens resident travelled to the Reds' clash at Manchester City's Joie Stadium on February 16, where the 24-year-old played the whole game. A safety officer travelled to the match, which City won 4-0, and after they discovered that Dalal was waiting for her pitchside, action was taken, with the Westminster local later being questioned by police.
- Getty Images Sport
Accused pleads guilty
The report adds that when he was questioned by police, Dalal owned up to what he had done but said he was mentally unwell at the time. The CPS authorised a charge of stalking and last Thursday (December 4), he plead guilty at Liverpool Magistrates' Court. He will be sentenced on January 20, 2026, at Westminster Magistrates' Court.
'Dalal’s behaviour was criminal'
At the magistrates' court, senior crown prosecutor Sarah McInerney said Dalal treated Hobinger "as an object" he could use to "air his fantasies". She added that his actions were "totally inappropriate" and his behaviour was "criminal".
She told the court: "Marie Hobinger is a talented professional sportswoman at the top of her game. Mangal Dalal targeted her and treated her as an object that he could use to air his fantasies. His messaging was intense, continual, and totally inappropriate. It had a serious impact on the player who was simply trying to play to the best of her ability in a sport and team that she loves. Dalal’s behaviour was criminal and will not be tolerated in a fair and equal society. We would like to thank Ms Hobinger and Liverpool FC for their help in bringing Dalal to justice."
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next for Hobinger?
The former FC Zurich player, who joined Liverpool in 2023 and has since gone on to play 59 times for the Women's Super League side, is currently out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury. She has been doing her rehab since sustaining the setback in October.
Advertisement