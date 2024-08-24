FBL-NED-EREDIVISIE-PSV-TWENTEAFP
Alex Labidou

Malik Tillman, Ricardo Pepi, Hirving Lozano all score as PSV hand Almere City record 7-1 Eredivisie loss

USAMexicoPSV EindhovenR. PepiM. TillmanH. LozanoAlmere City FC vs PSV EindhovenAlmere City FCEredivisie

Malik Tillman and Hirving Lozano continued their hot start while Ricardo Pepi notched his first goal of the season in PSV's win.

  • Tillman scores second goal in three league matches
  • SD-bound Lozano now has three goals in three matches
  • Pepi got first goal of the season
