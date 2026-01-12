Getty Images Sport
'Fingers crossed' – Macclesfield targeting another historic FA Cup tie in fourth round draw after knocking out holders Crystal Palace
Macclesfield stun Crystal Palace
Macclesfield's win on Saturday was the biggest upset in the FA Cup's history in terms of league places but they mustered 13 shots to Palace's 12, and both teams had four efforts on target. Rooney, who is five years Wayne's junior, only began coaching last summer after succeeding Robbie Savage in the dugout. But this win has surely helped write his name into footballing folklore.
The 35-year-old said after the victory, "I can't believe it, we never thought we would be in this position. We were incredible from the first minute. I thought we were deserved winners. I couldn't be any prouder of the lads. I couldn't have asked any more of them and you can see the joy in them. I didn't think it was possible but there is that little bit of hope that anything can happen on the day."
Glasner at a loss over Palace defeat
Palace won their first major trophy by beating Manchester City in last year's FA Cup final but more than six months on and they were sent back to London with their tail between their legs by these minnows. While Manchester United legend Rooney was moved to tears at the result, Palace boss Glasner cut a very frustrated figure.
He told BBC, "We give congratulations to Macclesfield for winning. We had no kind of quality today and I saw no one who could win a dribble. Then conceding set goals and timing in the header. If you can't create clear chances, it is a lack of quality that we have shown today. We deserved to lose. Honestly, I have no explanation for what I have seen today and we can find excuses but you don't need tactics and a manager for these games. So I think if you just show what you are capable of and show pride then you perform in a different way."
Macclesfield target more FA Cup success
After Macclesfield became the first non-league team to eliminate the FA Cup holders since Palace beat Wolves in the first round in 1908-09, Rooney wants another English top-flight side in round four. He also is still pinching himself that this happened.
"Did I ever think we would get the win and through to the next round? No, I probably didn't," Rooney told BBC. "There was always that bit of hope and, as it's the FA Cup, it throws up mad moments. I thought we were the well-deserved winners and credit to the lads. They were absolutely outstanding. I woke up on Sunday to the kids waking me up to take them to the football. You also think 'did that just really happen?' but then you're watching videos back and stuff and it was fantastic. The scenes and the fans were absolutely incredible - to see them on the pitch after the game, that's how much it means to them."
He added: "Fingers crossed we get a good draw tonight and get another Premier League side."
What comes next for Macclesfield?
Macclesfield are the only non-league team left in this season's FA Cup. They will learn their next opponent when the fourth round draw gets underway at around 6.35pm (GMT) on Monday. Before that fourth round tie, which should take place in mid-February, the Silkmen take on Woking in the FA Trophy on Tuesday.
"We are back to it tomorrow in the FA Trophy," Rooney said. "We have a really busy schedule coming up. We are Saturday-Tuesday from now until the end of the season."
