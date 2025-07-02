FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-LYON-LE HAVREAFP
Soham Mukherjee

Lyon set final Malick Fofana asking price as Liverpool, Arsenal & Chelsea battle to sign Belgian winger

M. FofanaLyonTransfersLilleChelseaPremier LeagueArsenalLiverpool

Lyon’s rising star Malick Fofana has quickly become one of the most talked-about names in European football, with the French club setting a minimum asking price of £51.5 million (€60m/$71m) for the talented 20-year-old as several Premier League heavyweights, including Liverpool, Arsenal & Chelsea, scramble for his signature. The English sides are not alone in the chase, with Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, and Napoli also engaged in talks.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Fofana's stock continues to rise
  • PL heavyweights battling for his signature
  • Lyon put their demands on the table
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta