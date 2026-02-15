AFP
'Endrick needs to learn from this' - Lyon boss fires warning to Real Madrid loanee after red card
Endrick's red card vs Nantes was downgraded
Lyon had to dig deep to secure all the spoils last time out as Nantes pushed to secure a result that would boost their survival hopes, though Fonseca's side held out to claim all the spoils last time out.
Endrick was initially shown a straight red card following VAR intervention following two yellow cards for kicking Dehmaine Tabibou on the Achilles. However, Endrick will only serve a one-match ban after the footage was reviewed and the referee's report, which recommended rescinding the red, and downgraded it to a second yellow meaning he will be available for next weekend's meeting with Strasbourg.
Fonseca defended the striker but admitted that Endrick 'must learn' from the situation going forward.
Endrick 'needs to learn'
Fonseca deemed the initial red card to "very harsh" and pointed to prior aggression from opponents towards the striker. "The Nantes player didn't intend to play the ball; he intended to block Endrick," Fonseca said.
"This is the third match where the opponents have started the game with a lot of aggression towards Endrick. I thought these things were a thing of the past... the intention was clear. They really intended to intimidate Endrick (...) and referees must protect the talent of a player like Endrick."
While he conceded the dismissal was excessive, the Lyon boss added that this incident should serve as a warning to the Brazil international, adding: "Endrick needs to learn from this situation; I spoke with him. He needs to understand that he is a player who now has the full attention of everyone involved."
Endrick's Paqueta and Guimaraes revelation
Endrick has made an impressive start to life at Lyon having scored three goals and provided one assist following his January arrival from Real Madrid. And the young forward was rewarded for his flying start for Fonseca's side having pipped Marseille's Mason Greenwood and teammate Pavel Sulc to the January Player of the Month award.
And Endrick has revealed that he spoke with Lucas Paqueta and Bruno Guimaraes about moving to Lyon before completing his switch to France. The former moved to Lyon from AC Milan in 2020 before securing a swich to West Ham in 2022 and then to Flamengo earlier this year.
Guimaraes, like Paqueta, also joined Lyon in 2020, albeit from Athletico Paranaense, and in 2022, earned a high-profile transfer to Newcastle. In the time since, Guimaraes has gone on to become one of the best midfielders in world football.
"I know there are a lot [of Brazilians] that have played for the club, and many of them have had a fantastic career here," Endrick told L'Equipe. "Before coming, I spoke with Paqueta and Bruno. They told me it was a place I could be really happy."
Additionally, Endrick spoke with Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti before choosing to join Lyon. "We had a wonderful conversation. He gave me some advice that has stayed with me. Now, I have to work in order to improve and become a better player," the striker added.
What next for Lyon?
Endrick is expected to return to the Lyon starting XI for next week's meeting with Strasbourg as Lyon seek to gatecrash the Ligue 1 title race.
OL follow up meetings with Nice and Strasbourg with a game against Marseille, whose form has nosedived in recent weeks.
