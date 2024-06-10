This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty ‘Luis Suarez belongs in a wheelchair & Lionel Messi team-mates aren’t good enough’ - Inter Miami & MLS savaged in ‘League Two’ comparison from former Premier League chairman Lionel MessiMajor League SoccerLuis SuarezInter Miami CF Inter Miami and MLS have been savaged, with Luis Suarez told he “belongs in a wheelchair” while Lionel Messi’s team-mates “aren’t good enough”. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Herons have acquired vast experience

Looking to land more major silverware

Jordan not convinced by Florida franchise Article continues below